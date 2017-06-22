The Government's been accused of 'circumventing the law' on choosing judges, to suit the appointment of the former Attorney General.

But both the current and former Justice Ministers defended the nomination of Maire Whelan, in a late-night question-and-answer session.

Frances FItzgerald and Charlie Flanagan said they were unable to answer many of the questions because of the rules on cabinet confidentiality.

In fiery scenes last night, Tanaiste Frances Fitzgerald denied that the President was put under pressure to make the appointment quickly: