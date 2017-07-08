A campaign group that has raised 56 thousand euro to train women to run for election has called on the government to match the amount.

Women For Election has written a letter to the Taoiseach thanking him for his personal donation of 200 euro to their campaign..

But they want him to go one further - and get the government to stump up the same amount of cash that they've gathered through crowdfunding.

Co-founder of Women For Election, Niamh Gallagher, explains how they recruit women to be trained up for politics: