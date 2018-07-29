Government Confirms Death Of Irishman In Texas
An Irishman has died after being struck by a lorry in the US.
It is understood the man, aged in his mid-twenties, was run over in Austin, Texas in the early hours of Friday morning.
Austin Police said he was hit by a semi-trailer truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance to the man’s family.
FINAL Probable #ATXTraffic Fatality 900 S Ih 35 Sb (05:31) #ATCEMSMedics have obtained Deceased On Scene pronouncement of ~20s male found on I35. Expect closures in the area for investigation by @Austin_Police. Avoid the area & select alternate routes. EMS clear the scene.— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) July 27, 2018