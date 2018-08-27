Government Could Start Monitoring People's Social Media
The government could start monitoring what we put on social media.
The Department of Social Protection is looking for tenders for a contract which would see online discussions and certain words monitored on the likes of Facebook and Twitter that may flag issues.
According to the Irish Times, there are plans for three bodies - a print and digital media monitoring service, one for broadcast media and another for social media.
But privacy experts are raising concerns about the government processing sensitive information.