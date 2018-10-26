The government is facing fresh calls to act faster on the issue of ticket touting.

Thousands of Westlife and Fleetwood Mac fans were left disappointed this week after tickets to their Irish shows were quickly snapped up.

However tickets can be found on reselling websites for as much as €570 euro per ticket.

At the moment, the bill which would prohibit the reselling of tickets for a profit is making slow progress through the Dail.

Fine Gael TD Noel Rock says "yesterday it was Westlife, today it’s Fleetwood Mac and Manic Street Preachers. As far as I’m concerned, when it comes to touts, everything must go. This legislation needs to be enacted now."

“Back in July, the Cabinet approved in principle to bringing forward legislation on touting. It is now October and unfortunately there is still no scheduled date in sight. We need a confirmed timeline as to when this amended legislation will be brought forward.”