The government is reportedly looking at scrapping the help-to-buy scheme for first-time buyers.

According to the Sunday Times, there are fears the scheme launched in the last budget is increasing house prices and having an adverse effect on the market.

The Housing Minister has been tasked with a review of the Rebuilding Ireland housing strategy by September.

The paper reports that this will likely focus on how to increase supply, which the scheme has not been successful in doing.

Speaking on Neil's Sunday Best, Niall Shanahan from Impact Trade Union says completely scrapping it could lead to problems: