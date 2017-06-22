The Housing Minister has admitted the deadline has been missed to move families out of hotel and B&B accommodation.

Eoghan Murphy says families will either be moved into family hubs or be told where they’re going in the coming weeks.

It comes as Focus Ireland says it’s had its busiest year yet, with family homelessness the worst ever;

Juliette Gash reports;

