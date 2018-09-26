The Government says it is aiming to 'reduce and end' rough sleeping and long-term homelessness in every county.

Their 'Housing First' plan is now being extended from Dublin to the rest of the country.

The plan aims to provide people with permanent housing as quickly as possible, alongside providing "significant health supports, particularly in the area of addiction and mental health".

More than 660 'permanent and secure' tenancies are set to be provided across the country's 31 local authorities.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said: "The target group will be individuals who are rough sleeping, or are long term users of emergency accommodation, who will be supported to move to homes with the necessary tenancy and health supports."

"The plan sets targets for every local authority and aims to reduce and where possible eliminate rough sleeping and long term use of emergency accommodation."

The homelessness group Peter McVerry Trust said the plan was a 'game changer'.

CEO Pat Doyle explained: "Housing First is undoubtedly the best possible response to the needs of people who are sleeping rough, long term shelter users and people with complex needs."

The plan comes as just under 10,000 people are in emergency accommodation, while a rough sleeper count in March showed at least 110 people sleeping rough in the Dublin area.