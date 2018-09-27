The Government has announced a drop in the official number of homeless people in Ireland – after more people were ‘re-categorised’ out of the figures.

According to the latest Department of Housing figures, there were 9,527 people accessing emergency accommodation in Ireland in August.

The figure represents a drop of 364 on the previous month.

In a statement however, the Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy confirmed that more people had been re-categorised out of the figures.

It follows the decisions in March and April to take an unknown number of people out of the official count.

Minister Murphy said this was because local authorities had categorised some people as being in emergency accommodation when they were living in properties owned or leased by State authorities.

He said a department review of the figures carried out over the summer had identified further examples of this practice - removing more people from the figures.

He said he is “now satisfied that our report correctly identifies the families and individuals who are in emergency accommodation.”

After the categorisation issues were first raised by the department, a number of homeless charities insisted the effort was simply an attempt to keep the overall figure below 10,000.

The overall figure for August includes 3,693 children – a drop of 174 on the previous month.

Meanwhile, according to the updated figures, there were 1,698 families accessing emergency accommodation last month – the figure for July was 80 higher at 1,778.

More follows ...