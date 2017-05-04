The Government is reaching out to the Irish abroad who are suffering from mental health issues.

The Minister of State for the Diaspora is hosting a workshop today to draw up recommendations on how we can help our emigrants who are struggling to cope.

It comes ahead of this weekend's Darkness Into Light fundraising walk, which now takes place among Irish communities in ten countries.

Founder of Pieta House, Senator Joan Freeman, says often what people far from home need most is an Irish voice on the end of the phone:

Meanwhile, rising insurance premiums, finding a job and emotional well-being are just some of the concerns of Irish emigrants who've recently come home.

That's according to a new survey - conducted by the Crosscare Migrant Project - of 400 Irish people who've made the move over the past two years.

It also found one in five were upset at leaving friends behind overseas.

Policy officer with Crosscare Danielle McLaughlin says for many the biggest challenge is the emotional readjustment: