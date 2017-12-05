The Foreign Affairs Minister says the government is staying focused on getting the best deal for Ireland after Brexit.

There was an agreement with the British government on the border issue yesterday morning, but it was pulled around lunchtime.

The British Prime Minister asked for more time after the DUP said they wouldn't support anything which saw the North being treated differently to the rest of the UK.

Simon Coveney says it's now up to Theresa May to negotiate with Arlene Foster: