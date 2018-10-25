New laws are being introduced to crack down on short term lettings like AirBnB.

The government is hoping stricter rules will free up more homes for the private rental market.

The move is targeted at professional landlords who have taken their properties off the long-term rental market to target lucrative short-term stays.

Under the new plans people will only be allowed to rent a room on a short term basis if it's in their primary residence.

They'll be allowed to let out a room in their all year, or the entire home for a maximum of 90 days a year.

The homeowner will also now have to register their short term lettings with their local council.

Any secondary property owned can't be used for short term letting unless planning permission is approved - which is unlikely to be granted in areas where housing is scarce.

It will be up to each local planning board to decide whether or not to give that based on housing demands in the area.

The rule changes will come into force on June 1st 2019.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Airbnb said "home sharing didn't cause Ireland's historic housing concerns, and many will be disheartened to hear a false promise that these proposals are the solution."

The statement went on to say "Community hospitality and holiday rentals are the backbone of many local economies, and cutting that lifeline will hit many communities hard."