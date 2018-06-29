The government will launch the first policy for LGBTI children later.

It includes measures such as tackling the bullying of gay children in schools.

The three year youth strategy will contain almost 60 recommendations for how to make Ireland a better place for the LGBTI community.

It's understood they'll include a focus on schools - with bullying prevention initiatives and a greater focus on gay lives be reflected in the curriculum children are taught.

A review of hate crime legislation is also planned, something opposition parties have been calling for for years.

The practice of conversion therapy will also be prohibited.

While more training for those who work with children is also likely to be announced later.

It's understood the plan will also have a focus on how to support gay children who live in rural, more conservative areas