An "all of government" environmental plan is to be published by the end of March.

The Environment Minister announcement made the announcement after a climate change summit in Croke Park, Dublin.

It intends eventually make Ireland a world leader in responding to climate change.

Environmentalists, farmers and business leaders have been discussing ways to improve Ireland's poor performance on climate change action.

The issue of meat consumption was also raised, following a major report urging people to cut down on meat and dairy.

Earlier this week the Taoiseach said he was cutting down on how much meat he eats for health reasons, and to reduce his carbon footprint.

Environment Minister Richard Bruton says he "tries to follow the principle of trying to buy local so they don't have long transport, and buy in season. These are very good principles when I think of sustainability".

Meanwhile, homeowners are also being urged to do more to improve the nations efforts on tackling global warming.

A recent report found Ireland is the worst performing country in the EU for action on climate change, for the second year in a row.