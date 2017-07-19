The Government has been warned about an 'avalanche' of post office closures.

It comes as the Postmasters' Union has pulled out of talks with An Post about their future.

Postmasters held a protest outside the Department of Communications earlier.

They have criticised Minister Denis Naughten's delay in acting on the Kerr report, which has been on his desk since December.

Post masters protesting outside Dept of Communications. Say there will be an 'avalanche' of closures if extra funding isn't given pic.twitter.com/8oWLYLL5RO — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) July 19, 2017

The union says many offices will have to close without financial support.

They also said many of their members are now only earning the minimum wage.

Finbar O'Regan's post office in Cork closed for 15 months, but was re-opened after public demand.

He says the closure had a huge impact on the community: