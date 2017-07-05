The government's struck a deal with Fianna Fáil to ward off an embarrassing Dáil defeat on bin charges.

It's won Fianna Fáil support for its plan to set up a waste charges watchdog, within the current Department of Communications.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Authority will also be asked to examine whether a full regulator is needed for the sector.

Fianna Fáil's Timmy Dooley says it's clear that without a regulator, the problem falls to the government - who won't do anything: