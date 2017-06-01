The Dáil's been told that the Government "will not stand idly by" in the face of a renewed gangland tensions in Dublin.

It follows the murder yesterday of Michael Keogh - the twelfth person to die as part of a long-running gangland feud.

Tanaiste Frances Fitzgerald said she was confident Gardai could end the feud, just as they had done in similar circumstances in Limerick.

But there were tense exchanges between the justice minister and the local TD, Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald, who was interrupted in the chamber as she tried to raise the shortage in resources to deal with the spate of crime.

Our political correspondent Gavan Reilly reports: