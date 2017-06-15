A date has been set for Graham Dwyer’s legal action against the State, over the use of mobile phone records during his trial.

The architect, who was living in Foxrock in Dublin at the time, is serving a life sentence for the murder of Elaine O'Hara.

It’s been just over two years since Dwyer was jailed for the murder, committed in August 2012.

Following a lengthy and high-profile trial, a jury decided he had stabbed the childcare worker to death at Killakee Mountain in Dublin.

The prosecution put forward the case that he killed her for his own sexual gratification.

There was no forensic evidence linking him to the crime, but evidence from mobile phones featured heavily during his trial.

Through the law governing the retention of such data, he claims his rights to privacy were breached and he’s suing the Garda Commissioner and the State for damages.

Dwyer has already lodged an appeal against his conviction, but that won't be heard until after this legal action which has now been pencilled in for February 20th 2018, and is expected to take a few days.



