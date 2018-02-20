Graham Dwyer’s legal action against the State is set to begin this morning.

The convicted murderer is serving a life sentence for the killing of childcare worker Elaine O’Hara.

Graham Dwyer’s conviction for the murder of Elaine O’Hara became one of the biggest trials ever in the State.

The skeletal remains of the childcare worker were found in September 2013 on Killakee Mountain in Rathfarnham in Dublin.

In 2015, Cork born Graham Dwyer - who had been living in Foxrock in Dublin - was convicted of stabbing her to death for his own sexual gratification.

Mobile phone records - which detailed the communication between Dwyer and Elaine O’Hara - featured heavily in the trial.

Dwyer is now taking a legal action ahead of an appeal on the way those phone records were obtained.

Dwyer is not required to be in court for the legal action, which is scheduled to begin this morning in the High Court.