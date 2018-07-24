A number of Irish people have been caught up in wildfires in Athens, which have left at least 74 people dead.

The Department of Foreign Affairs say they're providing consular assistance to a number of individuals in Greece.

Hundreds of firefighters are tackling two forest fires near the Greek capital.

Almost 190 people - including 23 children - are being treated in hospital for their injuries and Greece has declared three days of national mourning.

Greece's prime minister has called it an 'unspeakable tragedy'.

Stavroula Malliri from the fire service says the flames were fuelled by the weather.