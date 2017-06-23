British Detectives investigating the Grenfell Tower fire in London say a faulty Hotpoint fridge-freezer was the cause of the blaze.



The government's ordered immediate checks on the model while Police say they'll consider manslaughter charges as part of the investigation.



The number of people thought to have died remains at 79.





Detective superintendent Fiona McCormack also revealed that not only did the building's cladding tiles fail safety tests, but insulation beneath them were even more combustible.





Hotpoint says it's working with authorities.

The company wants to look at the appliance involved, and says anyone with two specific types should contact them.

In a statement, Whirlpool, which owns Hotpoint, says "words cannot express our sorrow at this terrible tragedy".