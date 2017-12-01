A groundbreaking anti-HIV drug is being made available on prescription in Ireland from today.

Campaigners had been calling for months for the HSE to bring the drug known as PrEP - Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis - to Ireland.

On World AIDS Day, the Taoiseach has tweeted to say the breakthrough preventative treatment is now available.

Today is #WorldAIDSDay2017 From Monday @TevaUSA #PrEP will be available in Ireland. Proven to reduce transmission of HIV. — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) December 1, 2017

Trials have shown that the drug can "significantly reduce the risk of HIV infection through sex, particularly for those deemed at risk".

The drug will not be reimbursed by the HSE, but will be available from pharmacies from Monday for those with a prescription.

Meanwhile, Anne Mason from HIV Services Ireland stresses that "HIV hasn't gone away" in Ireland - and says that it's vital to get tested: