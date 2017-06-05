The Guinness Storehouse remains Ireland's most popular tourist attraction, welcoming over 1.6 million visitors last year.

New figures from Fáilte Ireland show visitors to the Dublin Brewery increased by 10 per cent on 2015.

The Cliffs of Moher and Dublin Zoo came in second and third in the list of top fee paying attractions.

The National Gallery of Ireland remains the most popular free tourist spot, followed by the Irish Museum of Modern Art and the Botanic Gardens.