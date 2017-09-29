Gardaí have arrested two men and seized cash, a firearm, ammunition and a quantity of cocaine in Dublin.

It was part of investigations targeting the sale and distribution of controlled drugs in the Ballymun area of the city.

The seizures were made during the search of a house on Thursday night - approximately €400,000 in cash was found along with a firearm, ammunition and a small quantity of cocaine.

A man in his 50s was arrested on Thursday.

In a follow up operation today, a second man was arrested in the Ballymun area.

They're both being held under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

The investigation is ongoing.