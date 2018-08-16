A man's been arrested following a drug and weapons seizure in west Dublin.

€85,000 worth of crack cocaine was discovered during the raid of a house in Ballyfermot.

A glock handgun, revolver and ammunition were also recovered.

A 22-year-old man was arrested, and he's being held at Clondalkin Garda Station.

Crime Editor with the Irish Sun, Stephen Breen, says gardaí believe a life has been saved as a result.

He explained: "In recent days, gardaí have been on high alert in the Ballyfermot area - there has been some tension rising between rival gangs.

"This kind of takes it to a different level. Without question, gardaí have caused major disruption to the criminal gang."

