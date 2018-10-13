A number of firearms destined to Ireland from the United States have been intercepted by gardai.

It's part of a joint operation between the Special Crime Operations branch of the force and United States Homeland Security Investigations.

Three Glock handguns have been discovered in postal packages, following the detection of automatic weapons due to be delivered to locations in Dublin city and county.

Cocaine and cannabis were seized during the search of three addresses in Stepaside, Carrickmines and Newcastle, Co. Dublin yesterday morning.

Three people aged 26, 27 and 38 were arrested and uestioned at a number of Garda Stations in the east of the city.

They have since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for Director of Public Prosecutions.