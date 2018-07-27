A new self-test HIV kit goes on sale in pharmacies around the country today.

The test, which can detect the virus in 15 minutes, is available over the counter to people over the age of 18.

The kit, autotest VIH, is a medical device for home use, allowing those who want to self-test to do so quickly and discreetly.

The user takes a pinprick sample of their blood with the device, it then looks for the presence of HIV antibodies in the blood.

HIV diagnoses in Ireland have increased significantly in the last decade - there were 508 new cases in 2016 - a 43.9% increase since 2006.

It's hoped thenew kit will reduce the number of diagnoses in Ireland