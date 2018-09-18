The Health Service Executive (HSE) says uptake rates in the HPV vaccine have risen by 15% in the past year.

The latest provisional uptake rate is 65%, with two in every three Irish girls now protected.

School vaccination teams are administering the vaccine to first year girls in secondary schools.

While the latest phase of the HSE information campaign is also underway.

This involves national and regional radio advertising, regional newspaper adverts, social media promotion and digital search advertising.

Launching the campaign, Health Minister Simon Harris said: "Extending the national immunisation schedule to include HPV vaccination of boys is a priority for me, and subject to a favourable recommendation from HIQA, the Government will seek to extend this vaccine universally as a priority.

"Today, I want to be unequivocal again in saying that the HPV vaccine protects young people's lives and I urge parents to vaccinate their daughters this autumn."

Human papillomavirus (HPV) causes cervical cancer, which is the fourth most common cancer in women.

The WHO said it caused an estimated 266,000 deaths and 528,000 new cases in 2012.