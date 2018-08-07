Boys are set to recieve the HPV vaccine from next year.

It's been confirmed that the government is putting plans in place to extend the availability of the jab - which has been open to girls since 2010.

HPV is a sexually transmitted infection which can lead to cancer in some cases.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says plans are now underway to make sure Boys aged between 12 and 18 will get the vaccine:

"Minister Harris and I spoke about this in the last couple of days and we're going to put in train the procedures needed to introduce that next year, to extend the vaccine to boys next year."