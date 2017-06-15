The HSE has been compared to Donald Trump over its alleged treatment of whistleblowers in the so-called 'Grace case'.



It's after the service provider taking care of Grace expressed fears that its funding might be cut after blowing the whistle on her treatment.



The HSE says it's waiting for an external report before it can consider apologizing to the whistleblower and her employer.



But Fianna Fail's Shane Cassells says the possibility of punishing the whistleblower is something the US President would do: