The HSE boss Tony O'Brien is due to appear again before the Health Committee at Leinster House today, as calls continue for his resignation.

He's scheduled to appear alongside the Health Minister Simon Harris to give a quarterly update on the state of our health services.

But the hearing is being over-shadowed by the Cervical Check scandal.

Sinn Féin will table a no confidence motion in Mr O'Brien in the Dáil next week.

Fianna Fáil's health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly's told the health minister its time for Tony O'Brien to step down.

"I would put it to you as well, minister, that it is an ongoing political error to allow the director-general of the HSE to remain in situ.

"The director-general of the HSE needs to resign immediately without prejudice for three reasons.

"He was in charge through this entire thing, he is clearly a distraction to supporting the women involved, and the response to date in terms of the helpline has been shambollic".