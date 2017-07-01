The Health Minister says there cannot be any cuts to funding for breast cancer patients.

Simon Harris says he intervened when he learned of new HSE rules that would cap the allowance for post-mastectomy products.

The scheme, which has now been delayed, would be made available to all patients and not just medical card holders, however critics say the grant wouldn't cover the cost of most prostheses or special bras.

Veronica O'Leary from Purple House Cancer Support says while she agrees with equal funding for all cancer patients, they shouldn't have to pay in the first place: