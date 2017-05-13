The HSE has taken measures to protect its IT network amid a major cyber attack which is affecting up to 100 countries around the world.



The "Wannacry" ransomware locks files and then demands payment to release them.



In the UK, the National Health Service has been hit by the attack, with many hospitals and GP surgeries affected.



Gardaí say there are no reports of any Irish victims.

However, the HSE says as a precautionary measure it has cut its networks off from external use.

Conor Flynn from Information Security Assurance Services says its a wise precaution:

