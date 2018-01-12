As hospitals continue to struggle with the effects of the winter flu surge, the government's been urged to fund free vaccinations for children.

Yesterday, the HSE said the influenza outbreak may not peak until next week - and could last a further six weeks.

Currently, the flu charge is free of charge to some at-risk adults with a medical card or GP visit card.

However, health officials here are now being urged to follow the lead of countries such as the UK - where the vaccination is free for young children, as well as older children with long-term health conditions.

Social Democrats Councillor Jennifer Whitmore says vaccinating children up to the age of 14 could help minimise the effects of winter outbreaks: