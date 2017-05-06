French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign team says it has been the victim of a coordinated hacking attack.

Thousands of documents were released yesterday.



Macron's campaign claims authentic internal documents are now being mixed with fake ones on social media as part of attempts to sow "doubt and misinformation".



French voters decide between centrist Macron and far-right Marine Le Pen when they go to the polls on tomorrow.

The vote's being described as the most important in a generation.