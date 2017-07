Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney says the Irish Government will continue to monitor the case of Ibrahim Halawa.

The trial of the young Irish citizen was adjourned today for the twenty-sixth time.

Minister Coveney has spoken by phone with his Egyptian counterpart, again raising the Irish Government's concerns.

Amnesty International's Colm O'Gorman says it's appalling that the 21 year old has now spent 1,423 days in prison.