The prosecution case in the Ibrahim Halawa trial is to conclude next Sunday, July 9th.

This will also be the next hearing for the Irish man, who has been in custody in Egypt for over 46 months, since his arrest in August 2013 at the age of 17.

The case has now been adjourned 25 times.

He has been imprisoned since his arrest during demonstrations against the ousting of former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi in August 2013.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said, "I have just received a report from the Irish ambassador in Cairo, who led a team of observers at today’s hearing in the court case in which Ibrahim Halawa is a defendant.

"There has been further progress in the trial today with a number of further police witnesses called and cross-examined.

"The presiding judge has said that only five further witnesses will be called as part of the prosecution case, and that the prosecution case will be concluded at the next hearing, which is set for next Sunday, July 9th."

A team of official Irish observers will be present in court for that hearing, the minister says.

"I welcome the indications that the trial is now progressing into its final stages.

Mr Coveney added: "The Irish Government cannot intervene in a case that is before the Egyptian courts.

"What we can do, and what we are doing, is re-doubling our efforts to ensure that the Egyptian authorities fulfil the clear commitment which they have given us to resolve this issue as soon as the trial ends, and return Ibrahim Halawa to Ireland."

Mr Coveney has met with the Egyptian ambassador in Dublin, Soha Gendi, to discuss the case.

Ibrahim has now spent 1,418 days in prison, since his arrest in August 2013 at the age of 17.

In a statement released this afternoon, Amnesty International has declared Ibrahim Halawa a Prisoner of Conscience, based on its own eye-witness evidence that he could not have carried out the violent acts he is accused of.

“For the 25th time, Ibrahim’s trial has been adjourned. He was detained solely for peacefully exercising his right to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly. We understand that Ibrahim’s trial may be nearing a conclusion, though he should never have been forced to endure a single minute behind bars. Yet, almost four years later, he is still being imprisoned. Ibrahim’s harrowing ordeal continued with yet another adjournment, in a process that simply cannot meet the fair trial standards required under international law,” said Colm O’Gorman, Executive Director of Amnesty International Ireland.