Half a million euro is to be spent lowering a newly built sea wall in Clontarf in Dublin.



Councillors voted for the measure last night after complaints that the wall blocked sea views and damaged the natural beauty of the area.





It will now be lowered by 30cm but it's likely that it will have to be raised again in the future, as it won't meet safety standards.



These locals in Clontarf told us what they thought of the plans: