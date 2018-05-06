Half a million euro worth of drugs have been seized after Gardai raided an ecstasy making factory in Kildare.

Three people have been arrested and taken to Leixlip and Lucan Garda Stations for questioning.

It's believed the raid has smashed a sophisticated 'pill factory' which is being linked to the Kinahan cartel.

The raid was carried out at a premises in Celbridge, by detectives from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau - supported by the Special Crime Task Force.

They discovered what's being described as an illicit pill making factory

Equipment including blenders and an industrial pill making machine along with suspected controlled drugs in powder and pill form with a provisional estimated street value of €500,000 has been seized.

Gardaí state that the process of making tablets had commenced when they forced entry into the premises.

Three males resident in Ireland but formally from Eastern Europe, have been arrested and are currently being held at Leixlip and Lucan Garda Stations.