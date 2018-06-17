A handwritten card is still the favourite way to celebrate Father's Day.

It comes ahead of texting, facebook messaging or going for a pint.

Women are more likely to buy cards, presents or take their Dad for dinner this Father's day.

Nearly two thirds of cards bought this Fathers day are by daughters with almost a third saying they'll treat him to a slap up meal.

One in five people say they won't do anything to celebrate the occasion with a third of men saying they have no plans to mark the day, a fifth say they'll send a text and a tenth will take their Dad for a drink.

Just 5 percent of people surveyed said they'll be sending Fathers Day wishes on social media.

The research was carried out by Empathy Research for P and G cards.

Michelle Daly of P&G Cards said “ Of course we’re delighted the survey shows that the vast majority of the hundreds of people surveyed still think that the good old traditional card is still far more popular than a quick text or Facebook message as it involves a lot more thought and effort and we're sure that Dads all over the country will appreciate this".

The survey also revealed Liam Neeson is the most popular Irish role model father with President Michael D Higgins taking second place.

Johnny Sexton, Ryan Tubridy and Dermot Bannon finished off the top five.

U2 frontman Bono and Independent TD TD Michael Healy Rae came joint second last while Conor McGregor was the least popular.

Barack Obama pipped David Beckham to the best international role model father figure with Prince William coming in third.