People are being reminded that they can save money and save the environment by cutting down on food waste.

Irish householders on average throw out €700 worth of food every year, when added up, this amounts to over 1 million tonnes which which ends up in landfills - creating green house gas.

The Environmental Protection Agency has launched an awareness campaign to encourage people to cut down on food waste.

It has also developed a handy online resource to make the most of commonly wasted foods.

The A-Z of Foods provides information about buying, storing, freezing, cooking and using up foods – from Apples to Yoghurt.

For example, here are some handy tips on yoghurt:

Storing

Store yoghurt in the fridge. Ideally, keep it on the shelves rather than in the door because the door is the warmest place in the fridge.

Freezing

It is possible to freeze yogurt for up to 1 month. However, freezing will alter its texture and flavour but it will be fine for adding to smoothies. Freeze small amounts of leftovers in ice cube trays.

Freezer life

2 to 3 months

Using up

Use yoghurt in salads instead of mayonnaise, in soups instead of cream, or to cool down a hot curry.