The actress Erin Moran, who played Joanie Cunningham in the sitcom Happy Days, has died aged 56.



The former child star was found unresponsive after emergency services were called to her home in County Harrison, in the US state of Indiana.



The cause of her death is not known yet.

Moran was 13 when she was cast as Ron Howard’s younger sister in Happy Days.

Her co-stars from the hugely successful show have been paying tribute.

OH Erin... now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth ...Rest In It serenely now.. too soon — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) April 23, 2017





Such sad sad news. RIP Erin. I'll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up tv screens. https://t.co/8HmdL0JKlf — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) April 23, 2017







