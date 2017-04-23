Co-stars pay tribute to the actress

The actress Erin Moran, who played Joanie Cunningham in the sitcom Happy Days, has died aged 56.

The former child star was found unresponsive after emergency services were called to her home in County Harrison, in the US state of Indiana.

The cause of her death is not known yet.

Moran was 13 when she was cast as Ron Howard’s younger sister in Happy Days.

Her co-stars from the hugely successful show have been paying tribute.