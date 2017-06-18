Two thirds of us think the best thing about Irish dads is their protectiveness.

But we're not so keen on dad dancing, with only 8 per cent approving of our father's moves.

The research by Tesco Mobile comes as almost 700 thousand dads celebrate Father's Day across the country today.

It also found that a quarter of us think the best thing about dads is their function as a taxi driver - on call around the clock.

Meanwhile the latest figures from the CSO show the traditional idea of a father is changing.

75 thousand dads are raising their kids as part of an unmarried couple while almost 30 thousand men are lone parents according to last year's census