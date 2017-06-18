700,000 Dads are celebrating across the country today

Two thirds of us think the best thing about Irish dads is their protectiveness.

But we're not so keen on dad dancing, with only 8 per cent approving of our father's moves.

The research by Tesco Mobile comes as almost 700 thousand dads celebrate Father's Day across the country today.

It also found that a quarter of us think the best thing about dads is their function as a taxi driver - on call around the clock.

Meanwhile the latest figures from the CSO show the traditional idea of a father is changing.

75 thousand dads are raising their kids as part of an unmarried couple while almost 30 thousand men are lone parents according to last year's census

 

 