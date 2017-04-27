Today is National Poetry Day.



This year's theme is Poetry Connects, and everyone is invited to join-in, link-up, and connect through the power of poetry.



There are hundreds of celebrations taking place right around the country - in cafes, libraries, bookshops and street corners.

Commuters will be able to read poetry on posters on the DART and "Pillow Poem" cards will be placed in some hotel rooms.



Susan Keogh has been speaking to Lewis Kenny - the poet in residence of Bohemians Football Club.



He began by telling me why he'll be writing poems for people in Dublin city centre this afternoon