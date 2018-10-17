A group of artists in Ireland have erected a new mural in Dublin to highlight the ongoing homeless crisis.

SUBSET Dublin has been running its #greyareaproject in recent months in an attempt to change the laws around large-scale public artwork in Ireland.

The collaboration of artists working across different mediums aims to make Ireland’s towns and cities more vibrant, while “doing our bit for those in need.”

All proceeds from the campaign – which includes the sale of prints, t-shirts and caps – will go to the Inner City Helping Homeless charity.

The artists have raised over €5,000 already – with a major fundraising event on the way in Point Village later this month.

The group says it is aiming to raise between €30,000 and €50,000 at the Grey Area Exhibition launch party on October 26th.

The new hard-hitting mural has been installed on the wall in Smithfield in Dublin that formerly sported a huge depiction of British grime artist Stormzy.

Food and drink will be provided on the night and all guests will be given a copy of the 64 page single edition Grey Area magazine.

Tickets and line-up information are available here.

According to the latest figures from the Department of Housing, there were 9,527 people accessing emergency accommodation in Ireland in August.

However the Government has confirmed that 1,606 people were removed from the figures following three ‘re-categorisations’ this year.

Without the three adjustments, the number of people included in the latest count would have been 11,133.