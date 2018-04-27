The Health Minister Simon Harris says he can't have confidence in the managers of Cervical Check.

It's emerged more than 200 women may have been wrongly given the all clear after their cancer tests.

Minister Harris was asked if he has confidence in the managers of Cervical Check.

"I have full confidence in the screening programme. I think that's very important to say.

"It's so important that people use the screening programme: it saves lives, it has detected cancers, and it has helped reduce the rate of cervical cancer.

"Truthfully, in answer to your question, I can't say that I do currently... and that's why I have ordered a review."

The Taoiseach has said he thinks most of them have since been informed, but they're investigating that and have written to doctors.

Leo Varadkar says the Government has started a review to see if there are people who need to be held accountable.

"In terms of individual personnel, like I say, the minister has initiated a review - I don't want to be condemning any individual at this stage without knowing the facts.

"But we are going to make sure we establish the facts of this affair - and we want to make sure as well, as a Government, that something good comes of this".

The clinical director of the CervicalCheck programme says she's confident the system will stand up on review.

Grainne Flannely was asked for her response to the health minister's criticism of the managers of CervicalCheck.

"What he did say is he has confidence in the cervical screening programme, and recommended that women still take part in the screening programme.

"Obviously he has considered a peer review of our programme - we would welcome that.

"We think our programme, on a peer review, will stand up with any other programme in the world".