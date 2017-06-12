Simon Harris says he 'loves his job' as Minister for Health - as he prepares to find out if he'll be left there.

But the health minister says it's totally up to Leo Varadkar to decide whether he should be retained in cabinet, and in what role.

Varadkar is due to outline his new cabinet on Wednesday afternoon, after an expected Dail vote on appointing him as Taoiseach.

It's reported today that Harris will be retained in cabinet - partly as it would be seen as unfair to dispose of either himself or Simon Coveney, the only ministers who opposed Varadkar's election as Fine Gael leader.

Minister Harris admits his future is out of his hands, but says he would be happy to stay at the Department of Health: