The Health Minister will meet with senior officials today to plan what to do in the wake of the abortion referendum.

Simon Harris will bring a memo to Cabinet tomorrow on introducing the legislation to allow for termination of pregnancy.

A draft version of the legislation was published ahead of the referendum, and the Government will now have to agree for work on the final bill to commence.

The Minister will meet with advisors today, and also brief the health spokespeople from other political parties.

66.4% of Irish voters voted to repeal the Eighth Amendment last Friday.

Yes campaigners with their posters celebrating at Dublin Castle, 26-05-2018. Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews

The Government has proposed abortion without restriction for up to 12 weeks into pregnancy.

Terminations would not be allowed in almost all circumstances after 12 weeks - except where there is a serious risk to the health or life of the woman, or in cases of fatal fetal abnormality.

Over the weekend, the Together For Yes group called on the Oireachtas to pass the new laws as soon as possible - suggesting politicians should hold a special sitting during the summer if needed.