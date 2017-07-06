Harris To 'Reflect' On Calls For Investigation Into Woman's Death
The Minister for Health says he will 'reflect seriously' on Alan Thawley's calls for an independent investigation into his wife's death.
34-year-old Malak Thawley died last year during an operation for an ectopic pregnancy at Holles Street National Maternity Hospital in Dublin.
Last month, Dublin District Coroner's Court returned a verdict of medical misadventure.
Simon Harris says he 'absolutely understands' Mr Thawley's desire for answers.
In a statement, Minister Harris stressed that he is working to make sure that such a situation does not happen again.