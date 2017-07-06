The Minister for Health says he will 'reflect seriously' on Alan Thawley's calls for an independent investigation into his wife's death.

34-year-old Malak Thawley died last year during an operation for an ectopic pregnancy at Holles Street National Maternity Hospital in Dublin.

Last month, Dublin District Coroner's Court returned a verdict of medical misadventure.

Simon Harris says he 'absolutely understands' Mr Thawley's desire for answers.

In a statement, Minister Harris stressed that he is working to make sure that such a situation does not happen again.