The Health Minister was told Vicky Phelan's case was not considered a patient safety issue by the National Screening Service.

The Department of Health has published the briefing note Simon Harris was given before Vicky Phelan's court case went ahead.

Minister Harris was given a briefing note on Vicky Phelan's case on April 16th - three days before it went to court.

— Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) May 1, 2018

It noted attempts to get her to sign a non-disclosure agreement as part of a settlement which would have meant none of this would come to light.

The document also suggested that women who had their cases audited were being informed and had the right to request information.

The briefing says the Department was advised this case was not a patient safety incident - but rather a limit in the current methods of screening, which they say produces a "not insignificant" number of false negative results.

It also says no quality issues have arisen with regard to the US lab examining smear tests.

Simon Harris was given media advice for how to comment on the case when it went through court or settled, being told to acknowledge the severe distress this case had put on Vicky Phelan and her family.